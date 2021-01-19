What does Biden economic plan mean for Vermonters?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - President-elect Joe Biden last week released his nearly $2 trillion economic relief plan to help the country’s COVID-19 battered economy.

Called the “American Rescue Plan,” the legislative proposal would meet Biden’s goal of administering 100 million vaccines by the 100th day of his administration and advance his objective of reopening most schools by the spring. On a parallel track, it delivers another round of aid to stabilize the economy including $1,400 checks for most Americans, which on top of $600 provided in the most recent COVID-19 bill, would bring the total to $2,000.

Céline McArthur spoke with UVM economics professor Stephanie Seguino about what other impacts the plan could have on you.

