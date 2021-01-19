Advertisement

Wildlife Watch: Lessons learned from Vermont’s angler survey

Vermont ice fishing
Vermont ice fishing(wcax)
By Ike Bendavid
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Results from Vermont Fish & Wildlife’s angler survey indicate an increased satisfaction with fishing in the state.

The department sent out surveys in the mail about a year ago hoping to reach a random selection of registered anglers. It’s something that happens every ten years to look at attitudes, opinions, the status of fishing opportunities, and regulations in Vermont.

Ike Bendavid spoke with the department’s Bret Ladago about the results.

