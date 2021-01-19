BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - January is back! There is snow on the ground and more coming this week!

A weak clipper system is spreading snow showers across the region through this evening, and while it will serve to keep our snow cover bright, accumulations will only between a trace and three inches through Wednesday. The higher amounts will be in the higher elevations.

The next clipper will be a little stronger, and will bring more snow Thursday, Thursday night into Friday. This one may accumulate a couple more inches than the one.

Blustery and cold weather will arrive for the weekend, with some snow showers lingering in the mountains on Saturday. Sunday we have hopes of seeing some sunshine, but it will be cold with early morning lows in the single digits above and below zero, and afternoon highs in the teens.

For Monday, we will be watching a storm system that should stay to our south, but if it should take any kind of a northward jog, it could bring us some snow to start next week.

