BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! There are no big snowstorms in our foreseeable future, but a series of small disturbances will be coming in, one right after the other, with scattered, on-and-off snow showers for the rest of the week.

We’ll start today with a bit of sunshine early in the morning. But then clouds will overspread the region and that first disturbance will be coming through with snow showers during the afternoon, evening, and overnight hours. Snow showers will linger on Wednesday, mainly in the mountains. There will only be a dusting to around 3″ of new snow accumulation through Wednesday, with the higher amounts in the higher elevations.

The next disturbance will be coming through on Thursday, lingering into Friday. That one looks like it will have a little more punch to it, so a few inches of snow are possible with that one.

Once that system goes by, cold air will come in for the weekend, barreling in on blustery, north winds. There could still be a few snow showers on Saturday, mainly in the mountains. Sunday is looking partly sunny, but cold.

For Monday, we will be watching a storm system that should stay to our south, but if it should take any kind of a northward jog, it could bring us some snow to start next week.

January weather is finally here! -Gary

