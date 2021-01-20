A fond farewell to Fred Webster

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Northeast Kingdom WCAX Super Senior has died.

Fred Webster was known for his “gift of gab” and barns full of machinery from the past. It was a sort of museum with over 1,500 pieces of farm equipment on his land in Coventry.

The retired school teacher was even profiled on a segment of the TV show “American Pickers.” Webster said about his collection that he wanted people to understand the early age of agriculture in New England.

During the 2004 Phish concert when over 60,000 fans flooded the town, many residents saw endless traffic jams and a community overwhelmed. Webster said it was positive energy moving forward.

He called the Northeast Kingdom “heaven on earth.” His daughter said he died Sunday morning. Webster would have been 100 in February.

