Advertisement

A fond farewell to Fred Webster

Fred Webster-File photo
Fred Webster-File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 8:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Northeast Kingdom WCAX Super Senior has died.

Fred Webster was known for his “gift of gab” and barns full of machinery from the past. It was a sort of museum with over 1,500 pieces of farm equipment on his land in Coventry.

The retired school teacher was even profiled on a segment of the TV show “American Pickers.” Webster said about his collection that he wanted people to understand the early age of agriculture in New England.

During the 2004 Phish concert when over 60,000 fans flooded the town, many residents saw endless traffic jams and a community overwhelmed. Webster said it was positive energy moving forward.

He called the Northeast Kingdom “heaven on earth.” His daughter said he died Sunday morning. Webster would have been 100 in February.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating deadly attack in Bennington
Plattsburgh City Police Chief Levi Ritter is on administrative leave.
Plattsburgh City police chief put on leave
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's press briefing.
Vt. officials say rate of new COVID cases appears to have plateaued
Leslie Shaw, 27, died from COVID-19 nearly two weeks after a C-section delivery of her third...
Mother dies from COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to 3rd child
Gov. Phil Scott at Friday's briefing in Montpelier.
Gov. Scott quarantining after possible COVID exposure

Latest News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
Police say Darren Pronto of Pownal waited for Emily Hamann on the Riverwalk path in Bennington,...
Pownal man pleads not guilty to murder
A new forecast from Vermont economists paints an optimistic picture for the health of the state...
Economists say Vermont finances look surprisingly strong
street
Economists say Vermont finances look surprisingly strong