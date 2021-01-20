Caledonia County man dies in 1-91 crash

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Caledonia County man is dead following a crash on I-91 early Wednesday.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. in St. Johnsbury. Police say Donald Burrington, 62, of East Burke, was headed north when he lost control and swerved back and forth into the median before rolling his van. He was found dead at the scene.

Authorities say it appears Burrington may have suffered some type of medical event prior to the crash. An autopsy is being conducted. Police say he was not wearing a seat belt and that the road was covered with snow at the time.

