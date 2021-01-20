Commission releases information on Vt. State Police misconduct investigations

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A report from the Vermont State Police Advisory Commission is providing information on misconduct investigations of Vermont troopers.

The report details 10 incidents that came before the State Police Advisory Commission from January through June 2020.

The state says VSP responds to 120,000 calls a year and complaints get vetted by supervisors before they get reviewed by the commission.

Four of the cases were complaints from the community and six were from internal reports.

The state says only six complaints were substantiated. The justified complaints included accidental discharge of a gun, an on-duty car crash that wasn’t reported, trooper to trooper mistreatment, off-duty alcohol consumption that discredits the Vt. State Police and multiple COVID-19 safety violations.

Punishments ranged from letters of reprimand to loss of time off and suspension without pay.

“While we haven’t been asked specifically to produce this report, we thought a reasonable extension of what’s being asked of us right now in terms of transparency was to begin providing this kind of report. It should be noted that the staff, the troopers, the union are all on board,” Vt. Public Safety Commissioner Mike Schirling said.

The Department of Public Safety has released information in the past, but this is the first time the State Police Advisory Commission has provided detail about individual cases.

Click here for a synopsis of the investigations.

We expect to learn more about cases from July to December 2020 in about six months.

