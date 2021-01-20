Advertisement

Commission releases information on Vt. State Police misconduct investigations

By Ike Bendavid
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A report from the Vermont State Police Advisory Commission is providing information on misconduct investigations of Vermont troopers.

The report details 10 incidents that came before the State Police Advisory Commission from January through June 2020.

The state says VSP responds to 120,000 calls a year and complaints get vetted by supervisors before they get reviewed by the commission.

Four of the cases were complaints from the community and six were from internal reports.

The state says only six complaints were substantiated. The justified complaints included accidental discharge of a gun, an on-duty car crash that wasn’t reported, trooper to trooper mistreatment, off-duty alcohol consumption that discredits the Vt. State Police and multiple COVID-19 safety violations.

Punishments ranged from letters of reprimand to loss of time off and suspension without pay.

“While we haven’t been asked specifically to produce this report, we thought a reasonable extension of what’s being asked of us right now in terms of transparency was to begin providing this kind of report. It should be noted that the staff, the troopers, the union are all on board,” Vt. Public Safety Commissioner Mike Schirling said.

The Department of Public Safety has released information in the past, but this is the first time the State Police Advisory Commission has provided detail about individual cases.

Click here for a synopsis of the investigations.

We expect to learn more about cases from July to December 2020 in about six months.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott at Friday's briefing in Montpelier.
Gov. Scott quarantining after possible COVID exposure
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's press briefing.
Vt. officials say rate of new COVID cases appears to have plateaued
Police say Darren Pronto of Pownal waited for Emily Hamann on the Riverwalk path in Bennington,...
Pownal man pleads not guilty to murder
Police investigating deadly attack in Bennington
Terry Roberson leaves Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Man who spent 99 days in COVID-19 ICU dies shortly after release

Latest News

Former Burlington High School Principal Noel Green
Why Burlington High School’s interim principal says he left
VSP
Commission releases information on Vt. State Police misconduct investigations
scott
Scott tests negative for COVID-19
vermotners
Vermonters react to Biden inauguration
President Joe Biden
Van Susteren on Biden’s first acts, Harris’ role in administration, more