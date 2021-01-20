Federal change in the invasive beetle fight now official

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The federal change in the fight against the Emerald Ash Borer is official.

We told you a few weeks ago that the USDA is getting rid of a federal quarantine agreement to slow the spread of the EAB.

There were rules between different states about moving ash wood and violations were investigated.

The USDA now says those rules aren’t effective anymore, as the bug has made its way into 35 states and D.C.

This federal change doesn’t change much for Vermont. Vermont still has rules about anyone moving or selling wood with pests, along with recommendations about about to safely do it.

