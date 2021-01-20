Advertisement

Federal change in the invasive beetle fight now official

Emerald ash borer adult with feeding damage to ash leaf. Photo Credit: Photo
Emerald ash borer adult with feeding damage to ash leaf. Photo Credit: Photo(Credit: Debbie Miller, USDA Forest Service, Bugwood.org)
By Alexandra Montgomery
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 6:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The federal change in the fight against the Emerald Ash Borer is official.

We told you a few weeks ago that the USDA is getting rid of a federal quarantine agreement to slow the spread of the EAB.

There were rules between different states about moving ash wood and violations were investigated.

The USDA now says those rules aren’t effective anymore, as the bug has made its way into 35 states and D.C.

This federal change doesn’t change much for Vermont. Vermont still has rules about anyone moving or selling wood with pests, along with recommendations about about to safely do it.

Related Stories:

NH rules on forest pest and ash logs, firewood, remain

Area EAB experts respond to changes coming to invasive beetle fight

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's press briefing.
Vt. officials say rate of new COVID cases appears to have plateaued
Gov. Phil Scott at Friday's briefing in Montpelier.
Gov. Scott quarantining after possible COVID exposure
Police investigating deadly attack in Bennington
Police say Darren Pronto of Pownal waited for Emily Hamann on the Riverwalk path in Bennington,...
Pownal man pleads not guilty to murder
Terry Roberson leaves Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Man who spent 99 days in COVID-19 ICU dies shortly after release

Latest News

Generic Coronavirus
Possible COVID-19 exposures in New York’s North Country
A warning of two possible COVID-19 exposures in New York North Country. Plus an update on...
Possible COVID-19 exposures in New York’s North Country
Quiet week ahead as F-35s head to Florida for training
Quiet week ahead as F-35s head to Florida for training
Authorities say stove ashes were to blame for a house fire in Bennington.
Stove ashes blamed for Bennington house fire