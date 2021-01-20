Fletcher Free Library removes fines

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you owe fines to the Fletcher Free Library, they’re forgiven.

The Burlington library removed fines from books, video, audio recordings, in an effort to serve the community equitably and provide free access for all materials.

Library Director Mary Danko says they want folks to bring materials back on time but they understand sometimes life gets in the way.

They will keep overdue charges for higher valued nontraditional items like binoculars, snowshoes and interlibrary loan materials.

