Advertisement

Former Vermont Trump operative attends sendoff

Darcy Johnston at Trump sendoff.
Darcy Johnston at Trump sendoff.(Darcy Johnston)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Darcie Johnston, a former Donald Trump operative in Vermont, was at Joint Base Andrews for the president’s sendoff Wednesday morning.

Johnston worked for the Trump campaign in Vermont in 2016 and then moved to Washington to work for the administration.

Darren Perron spoke with Johnston about what the mood was like as the former president said farewell.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott at Friday's briefing in Montpelier.
Gov. Scott quarantining after possible COVID exposure
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's press briefing.
Vt. officials say rate of new COVID cases appears to have plateaued
Police say Darren Pronto of Pownal waited for Emily Hamann on the Riverwalk path in Bennington,...
Pownal man pleads not guilty to murder
Police investigating deadly attack in Bennington
Terry Roberson leaves Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Man who spent 99 days in COVID-19 ICU dies shortly after release

Latest News

Former Burlington High School Principal Noel Green
Why Burlington High School’s interim principal says he left
VSP
Commission releases information on Vt. State Police misconduct investigations
scott
Scott tests negative for COVID-19
vermotners
Vermonters react to Biden inauguration
President Joe Biden
Van Susteren on Biden’s first acts, Harris’ role in administration, more