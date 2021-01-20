Former Vermont Trump operative attends sendoff

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Darcie Johnston, a former Donald Trump operative in Vermont, was at Joint Base Andrews for the president’s sendoff Wednesday morning.

Johnston worked for the Trump campaign in Vermont in 2016 and then moved to Washington to work for the administration.

Darren Perron spoke with Johnston about what the mood was like as the former president said farewell.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.