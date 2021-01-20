Free sessions on New Hampshire eviction law

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A group of lawyers and paralegals is providing free weekly sessions online to tenants about New Hampshire’s eviction law and procedure.

The first session is on Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., sponsored by New Hampshire Legal Assistance and the Legal Advice and Referral Center.

They say the state and federal eviction moratoriums have protected many people from losing their homes since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. But evictions have continued in New Hampshire, and more are expected when the federal eviction moratorium ends on Jan. 31.

For more information, go to nhlegalaid.org or call 1-800-639-5290.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.