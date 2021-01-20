Advertisement

Free sessions on New Hampshire eviction law

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A group of lawyers and paralegals is providing free weekly sessions online to tenants about New Hampshire’s eviction law and procedure.

The first session is on Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., sponsored by New Hampshire Legal Assistance and the Legal Advice and Referral Center.

They say the state and federal eviction moratoriums have protected many people from losing their homes since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. But evictions have continued in New Hampshire, and more are expected when the federal eviction moratorium ends on Jan. 31.

For more information, go to nhlegalaid.org or call 1-800-639-5290.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating deadly attack in Bennington
Plattsburgh City Police Chief Levi Ritter is on administrative leave.
Plattsburgh City police chief put on leave
Leslie Shaw, 27, died from COVID-19 nearly two weeks after a C-section delivery of her third...
Mother dies from COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to 3rd child
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's press briefing.
Vt. officials say rate of new COVID cases appears to have plateaued
How Vermonters connected with families for holidays during COVID
Vermont surpasses 10K COVID cases

Latest News

A new forecast from Vermont economists paints an optimistic picture for the health of the state...
Economists say Vermont finances look surprisingly strong
street
Economists say Vermont finances look surprisingly strong
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's press briefing.
Vt. officials say rate of new COVID cases appears to have plateaued
budget
Cuomo threatens cuts without $15B in federal aid