Advertisement

GRAPHIC: New York man charged with assaulting officer during Capitol riots

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) - One of the people involved in the Capitol riots was arrested Tuesday in New York, officials said.

Patrick Edward McCaughey III faces charges for assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees; civil disorder; entering restricted building or grounds; and violent entry or disorderly conduct.

During the riots, Metropolitan police officer Daniel Hodges was pinned between rioters and the terrace archway leading to the Capitol.

Prosecutors say McCaughey can be see in a video using a clear police shield to physically push against the left side of the officer’s body.

He is also heard telling the officer, “You are going to get squished. Just go home.”

McCaughey is scheduled to appear in federal court on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott at Friday's briefing in Montpelier.
Gov. Scott quarantining after possible COVID exposure
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's press briefing.
Vt. officials say rate of new COVID cases appears to have plateaued
Police say Darren Pronto of Pownal waited for Emily Hamann on the Riverwalk path in Bennington,...
Pownal man pleads not guilty to murder
Police investigating deadly attack in Bennington
Terry Roberson leaves Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Man who spent 99 days in COVID-19 ICU dies shortly after release

Latest News

Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts...
Inauguration fashion: Purple, pearls, American designers
FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 file photo, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris speaks as...
Democrats gaining Senate control as new members take oath
President Joe Biden speaks during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in...
On Day One, Biden to undo Trump policies on climate, coronavirus
A new guide published by the Vermont Public Service Department aims to help you make your home...
New guide to cleaner, greener heating in Vermont
HC
New guide to cleaner, greener heating in Vermont