Judge: Maxwell’s sex relationships with adults can be secret

Audrey Strauss, acting United States attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks...
Audrey Strauss, acting United States attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks during a news conference to announce charges against Ghislaine Maxwell for her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in New York.(AP Photo/John Minchillo)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - A judge says testimony by Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-girlfriend about her sexual experiences with consenting adults can remain secret when a transcript is released next week.

U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska ruled Tuesday. Her decision pertained to a July 2016 deposition of Ghislaine Maxwell in a civil lawsuit that has since been settled. Lawyers for the 59-year-old British socialite had objected to the transcript being made public. They said it could damage her chance at a fair trial on charges that she recruited three underage girls in the 1990s for Epstein. The wealthy financier killed himself in jail in 2019 as he awaited a sex trafficking trial.

Maxwell has pleaded not guilty. She faces trial next July.

