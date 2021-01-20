Advertisement

Leahy now 3rd in line to presidency

Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-VT., arrives at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden.
Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-VT., arrives at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden.(Win McNamee | AP)
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WCAX) - President Biden and Vice President Harris weren’t the only ones being sworn in Wednesday. Vermont’s senior senator, Patrick Leahy, was sworn in as president pro tem of the U.S. Senate.

Among other ceremonial duties, the president pro tem is third in the line of succession to the presidency.

This is Leahy’s second term in that position. The 80-year-old is serving his eighth term in office.

