Local lawmakers congratulate Biden

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Lawmakers from around the region are congratulating President Biden after his inauguration Wednesday afternoon.

Senator Patrick Leahy said he was thrilled. “I’m delighted, I’m heartened..... of all Americans,” he said.

Available For Immediate Use: Video Link To Senator Patrick Leahy’s Inauguration Day Message -- Video Link:... Posted by Senator Patrick Leahy on Wednesday, January 20, 2021

While not offering any official words of congratulations, Sanders Bernie Sanders told CBS that he believed Biden would be progressive and capable of the bold actions needed to fix the country’s problems.

Rep. Peter Welch on social media offered his congratulations to Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

It’s a new day. Congratulations to President Biden and Vice President Harris. pic.twitter.com/atwVnKDc7I — Rep. Peter Welch (@PeterWelch) January 20, 2021

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York, says Biden will be a president for all Americans. “I’m ready to work with him to lay the foundation for a brighter future,” she said.

Feeling hopeful, proud, and more determined than ever to fight for an America that lives up to its promise. Happy Inauguration Day, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris! — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) January 20, 2021

Senator Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., attended the inauguration and issued the following statement:

“At this crossroads in our nation’s history, President Joe Biden called on all of us to recommit to our shared values to build a stronger country where all Americans may thrive. As he reminded us, there is no challenge that Americans can’t conquer when we work together.

“I am ready to get to work with President Biden, Vice President Harris, and my colleagues, Republicans and Democrats, to serve all Americans. Together, we can and must begin recovering from this devastating virus that has taken more than 400,000 Americans and left so many people struggling. Like President Biden, I believe that we can and will write the next great chapter in our American story: a thriving, more just America with a seat for everyone at the table.”

The peaceful transfer of power is at the bedrock of our democracy – today I’m watching the #Inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/PPEA9cwfun — Sen. Maggie Hassan (@SenatorHassan) January 20, 2021

New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster said in a statement. “The Biden-Harris Administration brings hope for a brighter future with a commitment to solving our nation’s most significant challenges.”

“Democracy has prevailed.”



Congratulations to our 46th President of the United States, @JoeBiden! #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/aVwq5e2adx — Ann McLane Kuster (@RepAnnieKuster) January 20, 2021

Gov. Chris Sununu, R-New Hampshire, offered his support to work with the new admiistration.

I congratulate President Biden and Vice President Harris on their inauguration, and look forward to opening lines of communication with the President and his Administration in the days and weeks ahead so that New Hampshire has a seat at the table. (1/2) — Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) January 20, 2021

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, D-New York, one of more than 140 GOP members to vote against affirming Biden’s win, also issued a statement saying, “I look forward to working with their administration to deliver bipartisan solutions.”

Today, we witness the uniquely American tradition of the Presidential Inauguration that celebrates the peaceful and historic transfer of power from one President to the next.



My full statement on the Inauguration of President Joe Biden: https://t.co/CaWO9XMKzO — Rep. Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) January 20, 2021

