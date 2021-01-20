Advertisement

Local lawmakers congratulate Biden

President-elect Joe Biden, his wife Jill Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her...
President-elect Joe Biden, his wife Jill Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff arrive at the steps of the U.S. Capitol for the start of the official inauguration ceremonies, in Washington.(J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Lawmakers from around the region are congratulating President Biden after his inauguration Wednesday afternoon.

Senator Patrick Leahy said he was thrilled. “I’m delighted, I’m heartened..... of all Americans,” he said.

Available For Immediate Use: Video Link To Senator Patrick Leahy’s Inauguration Day Message -- Video Link:...

Posted by Senator Patrick Leahy on Wednesday, January 20, 2021

While not offering any official words of congratulations, Sanders Bernie Sanders told CBS that he believed Biden would be progressive and capable of the bold actions needed to fix the country’s problems.

Rep. Peter Welch on social media offered his congratulations to Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York, says Biden will be a president for all Americans. “I’m ready to work with him to lay the foundation for a brighter future,” she said.

Senator Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., attended the inauguration and issued the following statement:

“At this crossroads in our nation’s history, President Joe Biden called on all of us to recommit to our shared values to build a stronger country where all Americans may thrive. As he reminded us, there is no challenge that Americans can’t conquer when we work together.

“I am ready to get to work with President Biden, Vice President Harris, and my colleagues, Republicans and Democrats, to serve all Americans. Together, we can and must begin recovering from this devastating virus that has taken more than 400,000 Americans and left so many people struggling. Like President Biden, I believe that we can and will write the next great chapter in our American story: a thriving, more just America with a seat for everyone at the table.”

New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster said in a statement. “The Biden-Harris Administration brings hope for a brighter future with a commitment to solving our nation’s most significant challenges.”

Gov. Chris Sununu, R-New Hampshire, offered his support to work with the new admiistration.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, D-New York, one of more than 140 GOP members to vote against affirming Biden’s win, also issued a statement saying, “I look forward to working with their administration to deliver bipartisan solutions.”

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott at Friday's briefing in Montpelier.
Gov. Scott quarantining after possible COVID exposure
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's press briefing.
Vt. officials say rate of new COVID cases appears to have plateaued
Police say Darren Pronto of Pownal waited for Emily Hamann on the Riverwalk path in Bennington,...
Pownal man pleads not guilty to murder
Police investigating deadly attack in Bennington
Terry Roberson leaves Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Man who spent 99 days in COVID-19 ICU dies shortly after release

Latest News

A new guide published by the Vermont Public Service Department aims to help you make your home...
New guide to cleaner, greener heating in Vermont
HC
New guide to cleaner, greener heating in Vermont
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's press briefing.
Scott tests negative for COVID-19
Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-VT., arrives at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden.
Leahy now 3rd in line to presidency
File photo
Plattsburgh City Council moves to biweekly meetings