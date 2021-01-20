UVM professor analyzes the historic Inauguration Day

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Wednesday is Inauguration Day and a University of Vermont professor says this will be one-of-a-kind.

Ellen Andersen says two things stick out to her about this Inauguration Day: One, it won’t be public. And two, the transition of power has not been entirely peaceful, something no one alive today, has ever witnessed.

Andersen says COVID-19 would have made this inauguration a different experience anyway, but the added concern of political violence changes even more. But for many, the historic significance isn’t even around the president, but the incoming vice president. Andersen says the significance of soon-to-be Vice President Kamala Harris is cause for celebration for many.

“An entire generation of children and young adults, have grown up in a world where black men can be president and women, black white or brown can also at least, in theory, can be president because they are sitting there as vice president. I mean that just opens up the world of possibility,” said Andersen.

She says even her own daughter, a high school senior, has seen diversity within her government and has a very different view than even her own. She says her daughter followed this election closely and is excited to see a woman be sworn in as vice president. But Andersen says in order to find success, President-elect Joe Biden will need to get back to the basics of Democracy.

“Whether your base is on the left or the right, you aren’t going to be completely satisfied because you are trying to bring the whole country with you. Now, Joe Biden completely understands this, but he is also working from the principle that everyone he will be working with, in the Senate, in the House, also fundamentally understand and wants to work on maintaining Democracy,” said Andersen.

Andersen says Democracy often feels like it is inevitable but from a political scientist’s perspective, it can actually be very fragile. She says in order to maintain one, you have to keep working on it.

