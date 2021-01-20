New guide to cleaner, greener heating in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Nearly 80% of Vermonters still heat their homes with fossil fuels.

A new guide published by the Vermont Public Service Department aims to help you make your home heating cleaner and greener.

The 60-page guide covers topics from efficiency to different heating and cooling technologies, how to assess which ones might be best for your home and what kind of financial help might be available.

The department says it’s about empowering homeowners with information to make the choices that are best for them.

“‘We really need to address climate change and this is an excellent way that people can make their contribution to that because fundamentally addressing climate change is going to come down to our individual choices,” Vt. Public Service Commissioner June Tierney said.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full interview with Tierney.

The guide is free and you can find it on the Public Service Department’s website. Click here to see it.

