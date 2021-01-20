Advertisement

New Hampshire’s unemployment rate up slightly in December

(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s unemployment rate for December was 4%, a slight increase from November.

The number still reflects the impact on unemployment because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The December 2019 seasonally adjusted rate was 2.6%.

Seasonally adjusted estimates for December 2020 placed the number of employed residents at 719,350, a decrease of 3,470 from the previous month and a decrease of 37,330 from December 2019.

The number of unemployed residents increased by 360 over the month to 29,920.

This was 10,020 more unemployed than in December 2019.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

