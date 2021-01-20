New Hampshire’s unemployment rate up slightly in December

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s unemployment rate for December was 4%, a slight increase from November.

The number still reflects the impact on unemployment because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The December 2019 seasonally adjusted rate was 2.6%.

Seasonally adjusted estimates for December 2020 placed the number of employed residents at 719,350, a decrease of 3,470 from the previous month and a decrease of 37,330 from December 2019.

The number of unemployed residents increased by 360 over the month to 29,920.

This was 10,020 more unemployed than in December 2019.

