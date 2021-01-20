NH Senator considers Biden’s Homeland Security pick

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Joe Biden becomes the 46th President of the United States Wednesday and what’s unusual is that he doesn’t have a single member of his cabinet confirmed by the Senate yet.

In one of the five hearings Tuesday, New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan questioned Biden’s pick for Homeland Security Director, Alejandro Mayorkas. Hassan asked the nominee about how agencies share information about terrorist threats.

“The Department of Homeland Security plays a leadership role in the collection of information with respect to the domestic and foreign terrorist threat and the dissemination of that information. I think that we can do a lot better in the distribution of that information to our brave first responders in local communities throughout our country,” said Mayorkas.

Senator Hassan also asked the nominee about federal, state and local cybersecurity.

New Hampshire’s Information Technology Commissioner has called for Congress to authorize a grant program for state and local governments to improve their cybersecurity. Mayorkas expressed he was open to such a program.

