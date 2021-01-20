Advertisement

Plattsburgh City Council moves to biweekly meetings

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh’s newest mayor, Chris Rosenquest, has moved the weekly City Council meetings to biweekly.

The mayor says this is to allow more time for department heads and councilors to meet with their separate committees ahead of the meeting to discuss resolutions that will be on the agenda.

The mayor said there was a lot of talk with the departments and councilors to make sure it worked for everyone, and it gives Mayor Rosenquest more time to learn about the resolutions that will be proposed to make sure they are fully thought out before they are brought to the table.

Mayor Chris Rosenquest said: “Part of the concern that I had coming in was a lot of these decisions and discussion on the resolution items are done right before the regular meeting. They were rushed. We didn’t have a lot of time to discuss them and to hash them out.”

The next council meeting is Thursday, Jan. 21, at 5 p.m. The meeting is open to the public in person or by Zoom and will be livestreamed on the city’s YouTube page

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott at Friday's briefing in Montpelier.
Gov. Scott quarantining after possible COVID exposure
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's press briefing.
Vt. officials say rate of new COVID cases appears to have plateaued
Police say Darren Pronto of Pownal waited for Emily Hamann on the Riverwalk path in Bennington,...
Pownal man pleads not guilty to murder
Police investigating deadly attack in Bennington
Terry Roberson leaves Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Man who spent 99 days in COVID-19 ICU dies shortly after release

Latest News

A new guide published by the Vermont Public Service Department aims to help you make your home...
New guide to cleaner, greener heating in Vermont
HC
New guide to cleaner, greener heating in Vermont
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's press briefing.
Scott tests negative for COVID-19
Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-VT., arrives at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden.
Leahy now 3rd in line to presidency