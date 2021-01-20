Plattsburgh City Council moves to biweekly meetings

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh’s newest mayor, Chris Rosenquest, has moved the weekly City Council meetings to biweekly.

The mayor says this is to allow more time for department heads and councilors to meet with their separate committees ahead of the meeting to discuss resolutions that will be on the agenda.

The mayor said there was a lot of talk with the departments and councilors to make sure it worked for everyone, and it gives Mayor Rosenquest more time to learn about the resolutions that will be proposed to make sure they are fully thought out before they are brought to the table.

Mayor Chris Rosenquest said: “Part of the concern that I had coming in was a lot of these decisions and discussion on the resolution items are done right before the regular meeting. They were rushed. We didn’t have a lot of time to discuss them and to hash them out.”

The next council meeting is Thursday, Jan. 21, at 5 p.m. The meeting is open to the public in person or by Zoom and will be livestreamed on the city’s YouTube page

