Possible COVID-19 exposure in Northern NY

ROUSES POINT, NY. (WCAX) - The Clinton County Health Department is warning of a possible COVID-19 exposure. Those who were at the American Legion 912, in Rouses Point on January 14th, may have been exposed.

The Health Department recommends that you self monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 over the 14-day period from January 14th.

Symptoms include, but are not limited to, fever, cough, chills and loss of sense of taste and smell. If you’re experiencing these or other symptoms of illness, seek immediate testing by contacting your medical provider or an urgent care center.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.