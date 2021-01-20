Quiet week ahead as F-35s head to Florida for training

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The F-35s won’t fly for a week because of training in Florida.

The airmen, planes and support equipment are heading to Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida to participate in a weapons system exercise.

We’re told the training checks on the weapons performance, including reliability, capability, limitations and any issues.

The 158th Fighter Wing will be training with other Air National Guard squadrons in small and large force exercises.

We’re told they’ll be tested for COVID-19 upon returning to Vermont.

You won’t see or hear the F-35s starting Wednesday until the 28th.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.