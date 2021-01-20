Advertisement

Quiet week ahead as F-35s head to Florida for training

Quiet week ahead as F-35s head to Florida for training
Quiet week ahead as F-35s head to Florida for training(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 6:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The F-35s won’t fly for a week because of training in Florida.

The airmen, planes and support equipment are heading to Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida to participate in a weapons system exercise.

We’re told the training checks on the weapons performance, including reliability, capability, limitations and any issues.

The 158th Fighter Wing will be training with other Air National Guard squadrons in small and large force exercises.

We’re told they’ll be tested for COVID-19 upon returning to Vermont.

You won’t see or hear the F-35s starting Wednesday until the 28th.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's press briefing.
Vt. officials say rate of new COVID cases appears to have plateaued
Gov. Phil Scott at Friday's briefing in Montpelier.
Gov. Scott quarantining after possible COVID exposure
Police investigating deadly attack in Bennington
Police say Darren Pronto of Pownal waited for Emily Hamann on the Riverwalk path in Bennington,...
Pownal man pleads not guilty to murder
Terry Roberson leaves Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Man who spent 99 days in COVID-19 ICU dies shortly after release

Latest News

Generic Coronavirus
Possible COVID-19 exposures in New York’s North Country
A warning of two possible COVID-19 exposures in New York North Country. Plus an update on...
Possible COVID-19 exposures in New York’s North Country
Emerald ash borer adult with feeding damage to ash leaf. Photo Credit: Photo
Federal change in the invasive beetle fight now official
Authorities say stove ashes were to blame for a house fire in Bennington.
Stove ashes blamed for Bennington house fire