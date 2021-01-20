Sanders inauguration outfit goes viral
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Wednesday was President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ big day, but that didn’t stop Sen. Bernie Sanders from going viral.
It wasn’t for a speech calling to raise the minimum wage or decrying “the millionaires and the billionaires.” Instead, it was for his fashion.
The senator’s made-in-Vermont mittens were trending on social media.
The image of him seated on a folding chair with his legs crossed instantly giving rise to countless memes.
