Sanders inauguration outfit goes viral

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Wednesday was President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ big day, but that didn’t stop Sen. Bernie Sanders from going viral.

It wasn’t for a speech calling to raise the minimum wage or decrying “the millionaires and the billionaires.” Instead, it was for his fashion.

The senator’s made-in-Vermont mittens were trending on social media.

The image of him seated on a folding chair with his legs crossed instantly giving rise to countless memes.

