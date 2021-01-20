Advertisement

Scott tests negative for COVID-19

Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's press briefing.
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's press briefing.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has tested negative for COVID-19.

The governor and several members of his administration are currently quarantining because of possible exposure to the virus after a contract worker for both Gov. Scott and New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu tested positive.

Scott was tested Wednesday and those results were negative.

But that is just the first test.

The governor will remain in quarantine and get tested again on Tuesday.

Our Calvin Cutler will have much more on this story tonight on the Channel 3 News at 6 p.m.

