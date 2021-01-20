Scott tests negative for COVID-19

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has tested negative for COVID-19.

The governor and several members of his administration are currently quarantining because of possible exposure to the virus after a contract worker for both Gov. Scott and New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu tested positive.

Scott was tested Wednesday and those results were negative.

But that is just the first test.

The governor will remain in quarantine and get tested again on Tuesday.

