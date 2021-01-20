Advertisement

Van Susteren on Biden’s first acts, Harris’ role in administration, more

By Céline McArthur
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - President Joe Biden is now in the Oval Office.

On his first day as president, Biden planned to sign executive orders and actions to dismantle some of the Trump administration’s policies.

Greta Van Susteren, the host of “Full Court Press,” joined our Celine McArthur to discuss what exactly the new president is using his executive authority to do, the role of Vice President Kamala Harris in the administration, the themes of Biden’s speech and more. Watch the video to see the full interview.

