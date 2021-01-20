Vermont man faces charges in child sex sting

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - A Vermont man faces charges of trying to lure a juvenile online.

Lebanon Police say Nicholi Vines, 30, of Bethel, arranged on social media to meet with who he thought was a juvenile male for sexual acts on Thursday. Instead, he was arrested and charged with attempted sexual assault, among other charges.

He’s due in Grafton County on Wednesday.

