Advertisement

Vermont man faces charges in child sex sting

Nicholi Vines
Nicholi Vines(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - A Vermont man faces charges of trying to lure a juvenile online.

Lebanon Police say Nicholi Vines, 30, of Bethel, arranged on social media to meet with who he thought was a juvenile male for sexual acts on Thursday. Instead, he was arrested and charged with attempted sexual assault, among other charges.

He’s due in Grafton County on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott at Friday's briefing in Montpelier.
Gov. Scott quarantining after possible COVID exposure
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's press briefing.
Vt. officials say rate of new COVID cases appears to have plateaued
Police say Darren Pronto of Pownal waited for Emily Hamann on the Riverwalk path in Bennington,...
Pownal man pleads not guilty to murder
Police investigating deadly attack in Bennington
Terry Roberson leaves Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Man who spent 99 days in COVID-19 ICU dies shortly after release

Latest News

Ambulance
Caledonia County man dies in 1-91 crash
File photo
Vt. teachers petition for vaccine
Audrey Strauss, acting United States attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks...
Judge: Maxwell’s sex relationships with adults can be secret
New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan questioned Biden’s pick for Homeland Security Director,...
NH senator considers Biden’s Homeland Security pick