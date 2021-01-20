Vermont Statehouse quiet as patrols continue through Inauguration Day

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Statehouse is quiet as police patrol the grounds in case of any political violence.

By early afternoon Wednesday, the area remained quiet. Earlier this month, the FBI warned that all 50 state capitals could be targets of political extremists to coincide with the inauguration of President Joe Biden. Police were at the Statehouse on Sunday as well, but there were no problems.

On Tuesday, Gov. Phil Scott said he was unaware of any specific threat to the Statehouse, but police were monitoring for potential violence.

