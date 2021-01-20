Advertisement

Vermont troops train ahead of Inauguration Day

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 8:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Soldiers from our region are in Washington D.C. this Inauguration Day.

A team from the Vermont National Guard spent the weekend training at a stadium in Maryland. They say the focus was on crowd control.

More than 100 of Vermont’s soldiers will be in Washington Wednesday.

Related Stories:

Vt. Guard soldiers arrive in Washington, DC

Vermont National Guard heads to D.C. for inauguration

Vermont to send 100 National Guard troops to Washington

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott at Friday's briefing in Montpelier.
Gov. Scott quarantining after possible COVID exposure
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's press briefing.
Vt. officials say rate of new COVID cases appears to have plateaued
Police say Darren Pronto of Pownal waited for Emily Hamann on the Riverwalk path in Bennington,...
Pownal man pleads not guilty to murder
Police investigating deadly attack in Bennington
Terry Roberson leaves Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Man who spent 99 days in COVID-19 ICU dies shortly after release

Latest News

New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan questioned Biden’s pick for Homeland Security Director,...
NH Senator considers Biden’s Homeland Security pick
Inauguration Day 2021
UVM professor analyzes the historic Inauguration Day
Local UVM professor analyzes the historic Inauguration Day
Local UVM professor analyzes the historic Inauguration Day
Soldiers from our region are in Washington D.C. this Inauguration Day.
Vermont troops train ahead of Inauguration Day