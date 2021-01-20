Vermont troops train ahead of Inauguration Day

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Soldiers from our region are in Washington D.C. this Inauguration Day.

A team from the Vermont National Guard spent the weekend training at a stadium in Maryland. They say the focus was on crowd control.

More than 100 of Vermont’s soldiers will be in Washington Wednesday.

