Vermont troops train ahead of Inauguration Day
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 8:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Soldiers from our region are in Washington D.C. this Inauguration Day.
A team from the Vermont National Guard spent the weekend training at a stadium in Maryland. They say the focus was on crowd control.
More than 100 of Vermont’s soldiers will be in Washington Wednesday.
