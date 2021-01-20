Vermonters react to change in administrations

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For many Vermonters, Wednesday marked a moment of relief, and for others, it was a day of disappointment. Our Christina Guessferd spoke to Vermonters about how they felt about the transition in presidential power.

About two-thirds of Vermonters voted for Joe Biden in November, so it’s no surprise most of the people we spoke to said they’re quietly celebrating the arrival of the Biden administration, calling it a turning point for the nation.

As the clock struck noon Wednesday, Joe Biden officially became president. “It means a lot. It’s an American tradition,” said Sylvie Audet of South Burlington.

“Joe Biden being our president means we’ll finally get things done,” said Christie Delphia of Burlington.

“To me, it’s kind of a return to sanity, in a way,” said Julian Myer-Smith of Winooski.

“It means we’ve made it through these four years,” said Corinne Roberts of Burlington.

Four years that these Biden supporters say felt like four decades. “It’s been constantly thing after thing the past four years, and I think it feels like we’ve been on the brink of destruction,” Roberts said. “It feels like a breath of fresh air is coming through.”

“The last four years have been really difficult,” said Mitchell Smith of Winooski.

Hope was also a message many said was on their minds. “I really hope it’s a return to some sort of solidarity, where we start getting back to business as a nation,” Myer-Smith said.

“I hope he does well, I really do. I hope he puts the country back in shape and tries to bring people together. I think that’s very important, and I’m hoping he achieves that” Audet said.

“A lot of things need to change and Joe Biden, I believe, will make those changes,” Delphia said.

Some of those changes include racial equality, police reform, climate initiatives, financial relief, and most importantly -- a new, more vigorous plan to combat the coronavirus.

“The main thing is coronavirus, making sure that states are well-equipped to be able to enforce restrictions like Vermont has, as well as getting vaccines out,” Roberts said.

“I think the virus, you know, the vaccinations -- people need to get on board and they need to get their ducks in a row and not have all these people waiting in line and can’t get through. They really need to fix that,” Audet said.

Still, for the third of Vermonters that voted for President Donald Trump in November, they’re sad to see the 45th commander-in-chief take his last flight on Air Force One. “I thought he did a really good job. He seemed to connect to the lower-working class people, the lower class people, the small people, the small guy,” said Rick Green of St. Albans.

“I have a lot of the same fears that many Trump supporters have when it comes to the border crossings, the use of police force versus no police force, change in protocols they may have due to differences in opinion,” said Mike Crane of Sheldon.

While both Trump and Biden supporters expressed their desire for this day to be a turning point of a less divisive future for the nation, they expect political turmoil to continue. Now, they say it’s a matter of listening to one another and working through differences peacefully as the nation moves into this next chapter together.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.