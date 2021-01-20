Vt., NH take different approach to high school winter sports

HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - There is a significant difference when it comes to high school sports in the Upper Valley, depending on what side of the border you are playing on.

Players from Hanover High, like schools across New Hampshire, are back on the hardwood and hockey rinks playing teams from across the Granite State.

“Part of the sport is competing against other teams and the competition aspect and you don’t really get that with just practice,” said Hanover high basketball player Trevor Pierce.

“You can’t really see your talent level when you are just practicing against kids that you play with every day,” said Hanover High hockey player Lily Seelig.

Much of the action is being streamed online because the pandemic has forced changes to the winter sports schedules.

“We are following the state guidelines and some of our guidelines are stricter than those. Fans are allowed at some places. We have decided no fans at all,” said Hanover Athletic Director Megan Sobel.

Across the border in Vermont, full-contact practice just got underway. Games are still not allowed under state regulations.

“Living on the border it is tough to see Hanover and Lebanon and schools like that starting up,” Hartford Athletic Director Jeff Moreno said.

Those who are passionate about high school sports are hopeful the games in the Green Mountain State will start back up again soon.

“They want to have that opportunity to see where they are at, how they are doing and we hope they get that opportunity,” Moreno said.

“To kind of get your mind off things I think it really helps,” Pierce said.

“I don’t know what I would do if I weren’t playing hockey,” Seelig said.

Educators on both sides of the border say keeping kids safe and in school is the number one priority.

