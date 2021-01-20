Vt. teachers petition for vaccine

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Thousands of Vermont teachers want to be included in the state’s next phase of vaccinations.

More than 3,800 teachers and school staff signed an online petition by Wednesday morning. The Burlington Free Press reported that Gov. Phil Scott and Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine have said that they feel that teachers do not need to be prioritized because there is no evidence of community spread within Vermont schools.

State officials have said surveillance COVID-19 testing in schools is monitoring school exposure but petitioners say the opt-in testing does not give a full picture of the impact of the virus on schools.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)