Watch Live: Cuomo COVID-19 briefing

NEW YORK (AP) - New York officials are pushing for more COVID-19 vaccine doses as the effort to speed up inoculations collides with a lack of vaccine.

Governor Andrew Cuomo will hold a pandemic briefing Wednesday afternoon.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday that the city will run out of first doses of COVID-19 vaccine sometime Thursday without fresh supplies. De Blasio said Tuesday that the city will have to start canceling vaccine appointments unless it gets more doses.

The top official in Erie County in western New York tweeted that the county has canceled 3,700 appointments this week. De Blasio said the city could administer 300,000 doses this week if it had enough vaccine.

