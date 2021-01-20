Advertisement

Why Burlington High School’s interim principal says he left

By Darren Perron
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington High School’s interim principal suddenly resigned this month, a move the board and superintendent said took them by surprise.

So why did Noel Green leave the position? Our media partners at Seven Days spoke to Green about his decision. Writer Alison Novak told our Darren Perron about what she learned. Watch the video for the full interview.

Click here to read Novak’s story in Seven Days.

