BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Snow showers persisted today, and in the Champlain Valley, the snow was heavy for a period of time!

This disturbance will be moving east tonight, leaving us with a short break but the next clipper will be arriving right behind it.

Thursday morning the next round of snow showers will arrive, and these will continue off and on into Friday morning. Once again, we will likely end up with an additional dusting to around 3″ of new snow.

It will be cold over the weekend! There may be a few mountain snow showers lingering on Saturday morning and it will be blustery with highs only in the teens, and overnight lows down in the single digits. Winds chills will make it feels colder than that. Some of the usual cold pockets will drop a bit below zero on Saturday night and Sunday night. Sunday there may be some breaks of sunshine, but it will still be cold.

Monday and Tuesday should remain dry, but we are keeping an eye on a system which looks like it will be tracking to our south. But if that system decides to take a more northward track, we could get some snow out of that.

Leave yourself extra time on the roads over the next few days, it only takes a little snow to create some slippery conditions!

