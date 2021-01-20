BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! Once again, be aware of slick roads as you head out today as our most recent in a series of small disturbances is passing through with snow showers.

After getting anywhere from a dusting to around 3″ in some of the higher elevations, this disturbance will come to an end later in the afternoon. There may even be a quick peek of the sun before it sets late this afternoon, especially in the Champlain Valley.

Then we’ll go right back at it again on Thursday as the next clipper system comes with the next round of scattered, on-and-off snow showers, which will last into early Friday morning. Again, we will end up with an additional dusting to around 3″ of new snow.

There may be a few mountain snow showers lingering on Saturday morning, otherwise it is just going to be a cold, blustery weekend. Highs will be in the teens, and overnight lows down in the single digits. Some of the usual cold pockets will drop a bit below zero on Saturday night & Sunday night. There will be some sunshine on Sunday, yet it will still stay cold.

Monday & Tuesday should remain partly sunny, but we are keeping an eye on a system which looks like it will be tracking to our south. But if that system decides to take a little northward jog, we could get some snow out of that.

Continue to take it easy on the roads over the next few days! -Gary

