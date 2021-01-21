Advertisement

Bill promotes Native American history through NH place names

The Nulhegan Abenaki flag-File photo
The Nulhegan Abenaki flag-File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire communities would be authorized to rename locations or geographic features in the Abenaki language under a bill aimed at promoting the state’s Native American heritage.

The sponsor is. Sen. David Watters of Dover. Watters says it’s an opportunity to enrich the state’s understanding of its history.

The bill would require the New Hampshire Commission on Native American Affairs to assist communities in determining appropriate names.

Kathleen Blake is chairperson of the commission. She says the group has concerns about the language but is pleased the bill is being proposed.

A Senate committee on Thursday decided to hold it for further revisions.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

