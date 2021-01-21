Bill would ban guns in Vt. government buildings, hospitals

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont Senate committee is considering a bill that would ban the possession of guns in government buildings, hospitals and child care centers.

The bill follows the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The Bennington Banner reports that the Senate Judiciary Committee heard nearly three hours of testimony on the proposal Wednesday.

Sen. Phil Baruth is a Democrat and Progressive who says he was inspired to introduce the because of increased political tensions and inflamed rhetoric over the past several years.

Gun rights defenders question whether existing laws might be applied instead of a new law.

