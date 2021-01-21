Advertisement

Bill would require African American history for Vt. teachers

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 8:02 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont legislator has introduced a bill that would require a three-credit college course in African American history to be licensed as a teacher.

The Rutland Herald reports that Rep. Maida Townsend introduced the bill last week.

The South Burlington Democrat hopes that it will at least lead to a dialogue.

Townsend says that racial issues can occur in any classroom and that it is important that educators understand the history of race in America to handle those occurrences.

The president of the Vermont-National Education Association says the union has been focused on racial justice for years and would welcome the bill. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott at Friday's briefing in Montpelier.
Gov. Scott quarantining after possible COVID exposure
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's press briefing.
Vt. officials say rate of new COVID cases appears to have plateaued
Police say Darren Pronto of Pownal waited for Emily Hamann on the Riverwalk path in Bennington,...
Pownal man pleads not guilty to murder
Police investigating deadly attack in Bennington
Terry Roberson leaves Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Man who spent 99 days in COVID-19 ICU dies shortly after release

Latest News

File photo
Vermont teachers petition for COVID vaccine
classroom
Vt. teachers petition for vaccine
BERNIE
Sanders inauguration outfit goes viral
President-elect Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, attend the Cathedral of St. Matthew the...
Vermont’s Catholic bishop on President Biden’s faith