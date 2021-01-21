Bill would require African American history for Vt. teachers

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont legislator has introduced a bill that would require a three-credit college course in African American history to be licensed as a teacher.

The Rutland Herald reports that Rep. Maida Townsend introduced the bill last week.

The South Burlington Democrat hopes that it will at least lead to a dialogue.

Townsend says that racial issues can occur in any classroom and that it is important that educators understand the history of race in America to handle those occurrences.

The president of the Vermont-National Education Association says the union has been focused on racial justice for years and would welcome the bill.

