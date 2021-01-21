Advertisement

Both of UVM’s weekend series with Hartford postponed

The UVM men’s and women’s basketball teams will not play their scheduled series this weekend.
By Mike McCune
Published: Jan. 21, 2021
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM men’s and women’s basketball programs have been put back on pause and will not play their scheduled America East series with Hartford this weekend.

The Vermont men were set to travel to Hartford Saturday and Sunday, while the UVM women were set to host the Hawks those same days.

In a statement released Wednesday evening, UVM says that while there have been no recent positive tests among men’s basketball Tier 1 personnel including student-athletes, coaches, and managers, the pause is a precautionary measure due to exposure to COVID positive individuals.

There was not a specific reason given in the announcement regarding where the possible exposure came from, but Vermont had hosted Maine in a two game series this past weekend, and on Tuesday, the University of Maine announced that it’s men’s hoop team was on pause due to two presumptive positive COVID tests within the program.

There was no specific reason given for why the UVM women’s series with Hartford was postponed either, but this will now be the third straight weekend the Vermont women have not played.

All told, America East announced on Wednesday that four series set to take place this weekend had to be postponed due to teams deemed unavailable due to COVID-19 protocols. Along with the UVM men’s and women’s series against Hartford and the Maine men’s series with Binghamton, a series between UMBC and UMass-Lowell was also postponed after Lowell announced Wednesday that it had a positive COVID test within it’s men’s program.

