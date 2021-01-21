Advertisement

Cannabis retailers to be on Burlington’s March ballot

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 10:31 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington voters will decide on Town Meeting Day if Burlington cannabis retailers will be allowed in the City once a market is established.

The City Council voted unanimously to put the question on the March ballot. Councilor Chip Mason, recused himself from voting.

Statewide, sales are allowed to begin on May 1st, 2022., but the State gave power to towns and cities to decide what happens in their communities.

Burlington’s ballot question lays out a market that would launch in October.

City councilors say that’s to level the playing field and to allow smaller businesses to get up to speed on the rules and regulations, before opening.


If approved, some of the ‘local option’ tax money from cannabis sales will assist black and other BIPOC businesses and social support networks.

