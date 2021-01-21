Fire destroys Northern New Hampshire store

ERROL, N.H. (WCAX) - Fire destroyed a historic general store in Northern New Hampshire early Thursday morning.

Fire crews were called to the Errol General Store just after midnight.

They got there quickly but say within 15 minutes, the building was fully involved.

The Colebrook Chronicle says they believe it’s one of the oldest businesses in town and the building dates back to the 1880s.

“One of the older buildings in town, sort of a landmark,” Errol Fire Chief Brad Eldridge said. “No injuries at all to civilians or firefighters... the owner was -- he got out safely.”

The temperature was about zero during the fire.

