Mitten-adorned inauguration look inspires Bernie bobblehead

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ inauguration look has inspired a bobblehead.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame created the figure based on the outfit the senator wore on Inauguration Day, including the woolly, made-in-Vermont mittens that drove the internet wild.

Officials with the company say the individually numbered Bernie bobbleheads are expected to be available in May. They will cost $25 each.

The senator’s mittens were made by Westford Elementary School teacher Jen Ellis. Our Dom Amato got her reaction to all the attention the accessories attracted online. Click here to see that story.

