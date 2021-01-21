Advertisement

Mitten-adorned inauguration look inspires Bernie bobblehead

Sen. Bernie Sanders inauguration look, complete with made-in-Vermont mittens, has inspired a...
Sen. Bernie Sanders inauguration look, complete with made-in-Vermont mittens, has inspired a bobblehead.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ inauguration look has inspired a bobblehead.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame created the figure based on the outfit the senator wore on Inauguration Day, including the woolly, made-in-Vermont mittens that drove the internet wild.

Officials with the company say the individually numbered Bernie bobbleheads are expected to be available in May. They will cost $25 each.

The senator’s mittens were made by Westford Elementary School teacher Jen Ellis. Our Dom Amato got her reaction to all the attention the accessories attracted online. Click here to see that story.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholi Vines
Vermont man faces charges in child sex sting
Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-VT., arrives at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden.
Leahy now third in line to presidency
The internet went crazy for the made-in-Vermont mittens Sen. Bernie Sanders wore to the...
Sanders inauguration outfit with handmade mittens goes viral
Ambulance
Caledonia County man dies in I-91 crash
File photo
Vermont teachers petition for COVID vaccine

Latest News

File photo
NH attorney general faces 2nd public hearing for court post
File photo
NY investigating spike in COVID drug prices
St. Albans Police make arrest in assault, robbery case
Graphic
Truck crash slows traffic in South Hero