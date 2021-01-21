New exhibit features Vermont authors and illustrators

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A new exhibit in Rutland features talented authors and illustrators from Vermont.

The Chaffee Art Center is celebrating 60 years. One of the reasons it’s so unique here, the building has so much history behind it and the artwork here isn’t typical of what you may find at other galleries.

The Pictures and Words exhibit is the perfect example of that.

There are works from about a dozen Vermont artists and illustrators.

The art center’s executive director says with many places closed, people need to be able to get out and do something safely. Art can fill that void and also be healing in a time of crisis.

“We’ve been wanting to do different things, too, so having authors and illustrators as well as our juried fine artists, we have paintings on the walls up on our second floor, it’s been fun doing something we don’t normally do,” said Sheri Birkheimer Rooker, the executive director of the Chaffee Art Center.

Social distancing and safety precautions are being taken. The exhibit goes until Feb. 26.

