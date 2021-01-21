Advertisement

New exhibit features Vermont authors and illustrators

A new exhibit in Rutland features talented authors and illustrators from Vermont.
A new exhibit in Rutland features talented authors and illustrators from Vermont.(WCAX)
By Scott Fleishman
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A new exhibit in Rutland features talented authors and illustrators from Vermont.

The Chaffee Art Center is celebrating 60 years. One of the reasons it’s so unique here, the building has so much history behind it and the artwork here isn’t typical of what you may find at other galleries.

The Pictures and Words exhibit is the perfect example of that.

There are works from about a dozen Vermont artists and illustrators.

The art center’s executive director says with many places closed, people need to be able to get out and do something safely. Art can fill that void and also be healing in a time of crisis.

“We’ve been wanting to do different things, too, so having authors and illustrators as well as our juried fine artists, we have paintings on the walls up on our second floor, it’s been fun doing something we don’t normally do,” said Sheri Birkheimer Rooker, the executive director of the Chaffee Art Center.

To see our Scott Fleishman’s full interview with Sheri Birkheimer Rooker and B. Amore, who is one of the authors and illustrators featured, watch the video above.

Social distancing and safety precautions are being taken. The exhibit goes until Feb. 26.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholi Vines
Vermont man faces charges in child sex sting
Artwork by an incarcerated woman at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility
Survivor shares story of Vermont human trafficking ordeal
The internet went crazy for the made-in-Vermont mittens Sen. Bernie Sanders wore to the...
Sanders inauguration outfit with handmade mittens goes viral
Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-VT., arrives at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden.
Leahy now third in line to presidency
Ambulance
Caledonia County man dies in I-91 crash

Latest News

Gov. Chris Sununu gave details on the next phase of New Hampshire's vaccine rollout at his...
New Hampshire begins next phase of vaccine rollout
Sonny Giroux
Super Senior: Sonny Giroux
Fire destroyed the Errol General Store early Thursday morning.
Fire destroys northern New Hampshire store
A Vermont Senate committee is considering a bill that would ban the possession of guns in...
Bill would ban guns in Vt. government buildings, hospitals