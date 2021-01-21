New Hampshire begins next phase of vaccine rollout

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Some 300,000 New Hampshire residents can sign up Friday morning to be vaccinated for the coronavirus.

But Gov. Chris Sununu says many will be registering for an appointment that’s weeks away because the demand is outstripping the supply.

Starting at 8 a.m. Friday, people 65 and older and those with underlying health conditions can go online or call for an appointment. Vaccinations start next Tuesday.

While 300,000 people fall into that category, New Hampshire is only getting 17,000 shots a week from the federal government.

The governor is promising to not offer more appointments than there are shots.

“Overpromising and underdelivering... that’s a trademark of Washington, not of New Hampshire. And so we’ve set ourselves a high, a high bar over the past 10 months. And we always seem to meet our standards and our goals. And I have no doubt that this system will work. It’s just a matter of, a little bit of the unknown in terms of the number of folks that will come in and request it the vaccine on day one,” said Sununu, R-New Hampshire.

The governor says the system is nimble and if the feds send more vaccine to New Hampshire, the state will open more slots to get it in arms as quickly as possible.

They’re pushing everyone to sign up online. The governor says their portal can handle 100,000 users at a time.

Calling is still an option, but those who call 211 instead could be on hold for an hour.

“If you are unable to schedule online, through vaccines.nh.gov, 211 hotline will remain available. But I really can’t stress this enough: We need folks to be patient. We’ll be expecting an unprecedented call volume. Wait times could be an hour or more and wait times may be long. Rest assured every call will be answered by a live person,” Sununu said.

Three-hundred New Hampshire state employees volunteered to answer phones to help reduce wait times.

Until now, only first responders, health care workers and people in long-term care facilities have been eligible for the vaccine.

