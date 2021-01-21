Advertisement

New home decor line inspired by Vermont museum collection

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - A New England eco-friendly clothing, bedding and home decor company launched a new line Thursday that’s inspired by a Vermont museum’s collection.

Garnet Hill and the Shelburne Museum partnered on the new collection.

The Shelburne Museum has one of the largest textile collections in the country and it was a key collection for the museum’s founder.

Both Garnet Hill’s designer and the Shelburne Museum’s assistant curator told us recreating historical collections was a fun experience.

“They were sitting down with the actual textiles and trying to figure out how to approximate a historic color of a textile in a modern reproduction has been it was a great sort of pleasure to go through,” said Katie Wood Kirchoff, the assistant curator at the Shelburne Museum.

“Shelburne’s got such a vast archive that it was like being a kid in a candy store trying to pick just one of them, so it felt like a very natural fit,” Garnet Hill Designer Vanessa Romeo said.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full interview with Katie Wood Kirchoff and Vanessa Romeo.

The collection launched Thursday. Pieces run anywhere from $100 to $350 depending on what you’re buying. You can find the collection on their website. Click here to visit it.

