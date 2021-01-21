New home decor line inspired by Vermont museum collection

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - A New England eco-friendly clothing, bedding and home decor company launched a new line Thursday that’s inspired by a Vermont museum’s collection.

Garnet Hill and the Shelburne Museum partnered on the new collection.

The Shelburne Museum has one of the largest textile collections in the country and it was a key collection for the museum’s founder.

Both Garnet Hill’s designer and the Shelburne Museum’s assistant curator told us recreating historical collections was a fun experience.

“They were sitting down with the actual textiles and trying to figure out how to approximate a historic color of a textile in a modern reproduction has been it was a great sort of pleasure to go through,” said Katie Wood Kirchoff, the assistant curator at the Shelburne Museum.

“Shelburne’s got such a vast archive that it was like being a kid in a candy store trying to pick just one of them, so it felt like a very natural fit,” Garnet Hill Designer Vanessa Romeo said.

The collection launched Thursday. Pieces run anywhere from $100 to $350 depending on what you’re buying. You can find the collection on their website. Click here to visit it.

