New law gives municipalities flexibility for Town Meeting Day

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A fast-tracked bill signed into law in Vermont gives municipalities flexibility for Town Meeting Day.

Towns can opt to mail ballots to registered voters, hold a smaller Town Meeting Day with adequate room to social distance and face-mask requirements or postpone their Town Meeting Day until April or May, which the secretary of state says may be safest right now during the pandemic.

The deadline has passed to get issues and candidates on ballots in communities where Town Meeting Day is not pushed back, but for those towns that do, there’s still time to get items on the ballot.

The state is using CARES Act money to help towns that need money to change the process, including mailing and processing votes.

Our Darren Perron’s spoke with Jim Condos, D-Vt. Secretary of State, to learn more about what options towns have and how it will all work. Watch the video for the full interview.

