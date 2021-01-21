Advertisement

NH attorney general faces 2nd public hearing for court post

File photo
File photo(ky3)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald is again making the case for why he should be the next chief justice of the state Supreme Court.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu nominated MacDonald to the position last month for a second time.

In 2019, the Democratic-led Executive Council voted 3-2 along party lines against MacDonald, but the council now has four Republicans and one Democrat.

At his public hearing got underway Thursday, he emphasized that he’d leave his personal views at the door, would scrupulously follow the law and deliver fair, impartial decisions in a timely manner.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

