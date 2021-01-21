NY investigating spike in COVID drug prices

ALBANY, N.Y (WCAX) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has launched an investigation into price spikes of six drugs connected to the pandemic.

Each of the manufacturers will now be required to provide information to justify the price hikes. They will have to give written responses to questions like the dates pricing decisions were made, the officers or employees involved in the decisions, any analyses conducted prior to the price spike, and the reasons given internally.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve seen too many instances of pharmaceutical companies taking advantage of those in need and significantly raising the prices on life-saving prescription drugs,” Governor Cuomo said in a statement. “This shameful behavior cannot stand and needs to be rooted out at all costs. Companies should be on notice - if you attempt to capitalize on the health needs of New Yorkers, we will investigate you and hold you fully accountable.”

The drugs include:

Ascor (ascorbic acid) 25,000 mg/50 mL bulk vial - Ascor is a formulation of Vitamin C for IV injection manufactured by McGuff Pharmaceuticals. McGuff raised the price of this drug by 110% about a week after clinical trials were announced for use of the drug to treat COVID-19 patients suffering acute symptoms.

Budesonide 0.5 mg/2 mL inhalation (60 mL) - One of two corticosteroids to be investigated, a generic formulation produced by Cipla USA Inc. increased in price by over 1350% in the midst of the first wave of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and on the heels of an announcement of international clinical trials for its use to treat COVID-19 patients.

Dexonto (dexamethasone) 5 mL vial of a 0.4% solution - Dexonto is the other corticosteroid under investigation and is a branded generic drug manufactured by Nubratori, Inc. This manufacturer announced a price increase of over 65% at the beginning of the pandemic, just 11 days before clinical trials for treating COVID-19 patients with the drug were announced in China.

Mytesi (crofelemer) 125 mg delayed release tablet, 60s - Manufactured by Jaguar Health, Mytesi is a drug used to treat gastrointestinal side effects of antiretroviral therapies used by HIV patients. Jaguar increased the price of the drug by 230% just days after it applied for an emergency use authorization for use to treat COVID-19 patients.

Duramorph (morphine sulfate) 1 mg/1 ml (10 mL 10s) - While most morphine formulations experienced modest increases in price during the early months of the pandemic, this branded product manufactured by Hikma Pharmaceuticals experienced an anomalous increase of nearly 60%.

Chloroquine phosphate 250 mg tablets - The chloroquine family of drugs has made many headlines during the pandemic, but Rising Pharmaceuticals appears to have attempted to capitalize on unsubstantiated reports of its effectiveness in treating COVID-19 patients early in the pandemic when it raised its price by 97.8%.

