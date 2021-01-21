Advertisement

Sen. Bernie Sanders’ mittens steal the show at inauguration

And oh, all those memes...
By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The internet exploded with memes and comments about Sen. Bernie Sanders’ inauguration outfit. And it was all about those warm woolen mittens handmade for him by a Vermont woman.

Sanders inauguration outfit with handmade mittens goes viral

At Inauguration Day ceremonies, Sanders also wore those mittens with a Burton winter jacket. And people noticed. Sanders’ photo became a viral hit with countless memes and mentions online. The senator was even trending on Twitter.

Our Cat Viglienzoni gives you a look at some of the highlights. Watch the video to see.

Among them, one tweeted out by Burlington-based Burton. “Steal that outfit!” Yours for just about $200. “Shoes: model’s own.”

There were plenty of comments on our Facebook page about this, too. Many of you agreed with the senator that Vermonters choose warmth over fashion statements.

Wednesday was President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ big day, but that didn’t stop Sen. Bernie Sanders from going viral.

Posted by WCAX-TV on Wednesday, January 20, 2021

Watch the video to see much more on the memes and comments.

Related Stories:

Mitten-adorned inauguration look inspires Bernie bobblehead

Sanders inauguration outfit with handmade mittens goes viral

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholi Vines
Vermont man faces charges in child sex sting
Artwork by an incarcerated woman at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility
Survivor shares story of Vermont human trafficking ordeal
The internet went crazy for the made-in-Vermont mittens Sen. Bernie Sanders wore to the...
Sanders inauguration outfit with handmade mittens goes viral
Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-VT., arrives at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden.
Leahy now third in line to presidency
Ambulance
Caledonia County man dies in I-91 crash

Latest News

File photo
Vermont squadron 1st in Army Guard history cleared to recruit women
BERNIE LIFT
Sen. Bernie Sanders’ mittens steal the show at inauguration
A new exhibit in Rutland features talented authors and illustrators from Vermont.
New exhibit features Vermont authors and illustrators
File photo
Will all Vermont students be required to pass civics to graduate?
File photo
Vt. teachers union supports state’s vaccination by age approach