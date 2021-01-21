Sen. Bernie Sanders’ mittens steal the show at inauguration

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The internet exploded with memes and comments about Sen. Bernie Sanders’ inauguration outfit. And it was all about those warm woolen mittens handmade for him by a Vermont woman.

At Inauguration Day ceremonies, Sanders also wore those mittens with a Burton winter jacket. And people noticed. Sanders’ photo became a viral hit with countless memes and mentions online. The senator was even trending on Twitter.

Our Cat Viglienzoni gives you a look at some of the highlights. Watch the video to see.

Among them, one tweeted out by Burlington-based Burton. “Steal that outfit!” Yours for just about $200. “Shoes: model’s own.”

There were plenty of comments on our Facebook page about this, too. Many of you agreed with the senator that Vermonters choose warmth over fashion statements.

Wednesday was President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ big day, but that didn’t stop Sen. Bernie Sanders from going viral. Posted by WCAX-TV on Wednesday, January 20, 2021

Watch the video to see much more on the memes and comments.

