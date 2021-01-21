Advertisement

St. Albans Police make arrest in assault, robbery case

(KVLY)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say they have arrested a man connected to a St. Abans assault and robbery.

It happened Wednesday night on Rugg Street. Armed with a search warrant, police searched a property in the area Thursday morning and arrested a man. Police say the identity of the man is being withheld pending further investigation.

They say it appears to be an isolated and directed incident and that there is no threat to the public.

